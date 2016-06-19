VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Explosion reported at Kia plant in Mexico, at least 3 injured

By Reuters   June 19, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7

An explosion struck a Kia Motors factory in northern Mexico on Saturday, injuring at least three workers after an accumulation of gas ignited, a local emergency services official told Reuters.

Local media reported that a worker fell into a sewer ditch and when two others attempted a rescue, they also fell and all three were badly injured.

The factory is located just outside the industrial city of Monterrey in the town of Pesqueria.

A local spokesman for the South Korean carmaker did not immediately return calls seeking additional information.

Luis Felipe Puente, the national director of emergency services, confirmed that some workers at the plant were injured, but could not provide additional details.

Kia Motors started production at the $1 billion factory last month and plans to increase its total production capacity to 300,000 vehicles a year, from this year's projected 100,000. 

Related news:

>Spectacular ash explosion at Philippine volcano

>800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

Coach explosion kills eight Vietnamese in Laos

Tags: KIA explosion
 
Read more
Pentagon voices 'strong concerns' to Russia over strikes on US-backed Syria rebels

Pentagon voices 'strong concerns' to Russia over strikes on US-backed Syria rebels

Vietnam slow to deliver promised peacekeeping contributions: U.N.

Vietnam slow to deliver promised peacekeeping contributions: U.N.

BRICS bank to finance $2.5-$3 billion worth projects in 2017

BRICS bank to finance $2.5-$3 billion worth projects in 2017

Belgium charges three men with terrorism offences after overnight raids

Belgium charges three men with terrorism offences after overnight raids

Tension at funerals for Orlando victims with protest, irate driver

Tension at funerals for Orlando victims with protest, irate driver

Countries must do more to help Greece with migrant crisis: U.N. chief

Countries must do more to help Greece with migrant crisis: U.N. chief

Leonardo DiCaprio is ordered deposed over

Leonardo DiCaprio is ordered deposed over "Wolf of Wall Street"

U.S. sees China investment talks

U.S. sees China investment talks "productive" after new offers

 
go to top