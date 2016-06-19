Explosion reported at Kia plant in Mexico, at least 3 injured

Local media reported that a worker fell into a sewer ditch and when two others attempted a rescue, they also fell and all three were badly injured.

The factory is located just outside the industrial city of Monterrey in the town of Pesqueria.

A local spokesman for the South Korean carmaker did not immediately return calls seeking additional information.

Luis Felipe Puente, the national director of emergency services, confirmed that some workers at the plant were injured, but could not provide additional details.

Kia Motors started production at the $1 billion factory last month and plans to increase its total production capacity to 300,000 vehicles a year, from this year's projected 100,000.

Related news:

>Spectacular ash explosion at Philippine volcano

>800 detonators found in Phu Quy Island after huge explosion

> Coach explosion kills eight Vietnamese in Laos