VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

EU budget lost nearly billion dollars to fraud last year

By Reuters/Francesco Guarascio   May 31, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Nearly $1 billion of European Union funds were given out to fraudulent claimants last year, with the biggest concentrations of suspected false claims in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, data from EU investigators shows.

In an annual report published on Tuesday, the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concluded that 888 million euros ($989 million) were probably disbursed to dishonest claimants in 2015, a slight decline from 901 million the previous year.

It amounts to some 0.6 percent of a budget that concentrates spending on subsidies to farmers and poor regions.

Among examples of probes into nearly 1,400 fraud allegations was a 1.3-million euro payment to modernize a vegetable chilling plant in Bulgaria, the EU's poorest state. When investigators looked into it, they found the equipment supplier and the factory owner were the same person, who had inflated the price.

Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary saw the biggest concentrations of fraud on the EU in 2015.

In another type of scam, importers of solar panels from China cheated EU authorities of penal import duty by using fake documents changing their provenance.

Cheating and error is endemic in public spending programs. The British government estimates its welfare system, 50 percent bigger than the EU budget, also loses some 0.7 percent to fraud.

But fraud on the European Union's 141-billion euro budget is a sensitive issue for an EU under pressure from voters skeptical of Brussels. Britain, a major contributor to the budget, holds a referendum next month on quitting the 28-nation bloc altogether.

OLAF's director-general, Giovanni Kessler, said he did not believe there was widespread corruption, however, and that a sharp increase in fraud detected after 2013 showed his agency was making its mark in encouraging people to report concerns.

Last year, 187 million euros were recovered through judicial action in member states and returned to Brussels, a drop of 10 percent from 2014. Kessler backs the creation of a prosecutors office for the EU which could have greater powers than OLAF to investigate. Governments have resisted that idea, however.

Some EU officials complain that national authorities can lack zeal in pursuing those who defraud the EU budget and in general can be careless about handing out EU funds correctly.

Only about half of OLAF's recommendations for prosecutions have led to indictments by national prosecutors in recent years.

Tags: budget fraud EU euro
 
Read more
Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Russia denies it conducted fatal air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

Islamic State said to use hundreds as human shields in Falluja: UN

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

In void left by Iraqi state, turf war partitions northern town

It is unclear if Russia sanctions will be renewed: German Foreign Minister

It is unclear if Russia sanctions will be renewed: German Foreign Minister

China's President Xi pledges more support for technology firms

China's President Xi pledges more support for technology firms

Two with Thai army links found guilty of attack on gold mine protest

Two with Thai army links found guilty of attack on gold mine protest

China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track

China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track

S. Korea says North's ballistic missile test failed

S. Korea says North's ballistic missile test failed

 
go to top