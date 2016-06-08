VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China May exports fall 4.1 pct, but imports beat expectations

By Reuters/Elias Glenn   June 8, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7

China's exports fell more than expected in May as global demand remained stubbornly weak, but imports beat forecasts, adding to hopes that the economy may be stabilizing.

Exports fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs reported, saying the foreign trade environment remains a challenge.

Imports dropped 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the smallest decline since they turned negative in November 2014, likely reflecting higher commodities prices but also suggesting that domestic demand has picked up as Beijing increases spending on big infrastructure projects to support growth.

That resulted in a trade surplus of $49.98 billion in May, versus forecasts of $58 billion and April's $45.6 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected May exports to fall 3.6 percent, after a 1.8 percent decline in April, and expected imports to fall 6 percent, following April's 10.9 percent decline.

China's official manufacturing activity survey last week showed signs of steadying in May but remained weak amid soft demand at home and abroad, with new orders expanding more slowly and growth in export orders stalling.

The trade data is the first to be released by China for May.

March indicators were upbeat, sparking hopes that the economy was perking up, but April was less rosy, raising concerns that the spring bounce may be short-lived.

Tags: export import trade May China
 
Read more
Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

Thais celebrate 70 year of king's reign, but anxious about his health

Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight

Clinton, Trump draw battle lines for ill-tempered campaign fight

Japan protests after Chinese navy ship sails near disputed islands

Japan protests after Chinese navy ship sails near disputed islands

Bomb threat forces EgyptAir plane to make emergency landing in Uzbekistan

Bomb threat forces EgyptAir plane to make emergency landing in Uzbekistan

North Korea restarts plutonium production for nuclear bombs

North Korea restarts plutonium production for nuclear bombs

China says the Philippines is ignoring a maritime talks proposal

China says the Philippines is ignoring a maritime talks proposal

China fighter jet makes

China fighter jet makes "unsafe" intercept of U.S. spy plane

With win in New Jersey, Clinton cements Democratic nomination

With win in New Jersey, Clinton cements Democratic nomination

 
go to top