VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China hopes U.S., Vietnam ties benefit regional peace

By Reuters/Ben Blanchard   May 14, 2016 | 10:24 am GMT+7

China is happy to see Vietnam normalizing relations with the United States and hopes it benefits regional peace, China said on Friday as the United States considers lifting a three-decade-old arms embargo on Vietnam.

A debate within the U.S. administration on lifting the arms embargo is coming to a head amid preparations for President Barack Obama to visit Vietnam this month. The former enemies are increasingly partners against China's growing territorial assertiveness in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

Vietnam says it would welcome the United States "accelerating" the lifting of a lethal arms embargo, which would reflect trust between the two countries and recognition of its needs to defend itself. The ban was eased in late 2014.

"From the Chinese government's point of view, we are happy to see Vietnam develop normal relations with the relevant country," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing, when asked about the possible lifting.

"We also hope this relationship can benefit regional peace, stability and prosperity," he added, without elaborating.

The arms embargo is one of the last major vestiges of the Vietnam - American War era. The United States has not indicated publicly it would remove the embargo and has long said such a move would depend on Vietnam showing progress on human rights.

Lifting the embargo would mark a major step forward in ties 21 years after normalization began.

U.S. engagement with Vietnam was stepped up rapidly during 2014, in what experts say was a calibrated move by the United States to seize on deteriorating ties between Vietnam and communist neighbor China over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

Vietnam has been boosting its military deterrent as China intensifies its fortification of South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) islands it controls or has built from scratch.

Tags: arms ban Obama Lu Kang South China Sea Vietnam's East Sea
 
Read more
Trump has a history of questionable behavior with women -NY Times

Trump has a history of questionable behavior with women -NY Times

Brexit leader Johnson says EU on same doomed path as Hitler

Brexit leader Johnson says EU on same doomed path as Hitler

German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office

German police find pig's head outside Merkel's constituency office

German government plans to spend 93.6 bln euros on refugees by end 2020: Spiegel

German government plans to spend 93.6 bln euros on refugees by end 2020: Spiegel

Trump taps climate change skeptic as energy adviser, pushes back on taxes

Trump taps climate change skeptic as energy adviser, pushes back on taxes

China complains to WTO that U.S. fails to implement tariff ruling

China complains to WTO that U.S. fails to implement tariff ruling

Myanmar military says it gets along with Suu Kyi's new government

Myanmar military says it gets along with Suu Kyi's new government

U.S. to issue decree on transgender access to school restrooms

U.S. to issue decree on transgender access to school restrooms

 
go to top