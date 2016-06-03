VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China confirms its warships to join major U.S.-hosted naval drills

By Reuters/Ben Blanchard   June 3, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
China confirms its warships to join major U.S.-hosted naval drills
A Chinese navy band wait to welcome the USS Blue Ridge at a port in Shanghai, China, May 6, 2016 : Photo by Reuters/John Ruwitch

China's navy will send five ships to join a major U.S.-hosted naval drill this summer, even as tension mounts between the world's two largest economies over the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

The Rim of the Pacific exercise, or RIMPAC, billed as the world's largest international maritime exercise, is held every two years in Hawaii in June and July.

Critics of the Obama administration, including U.S. Senator John McCain, have said the United States should bar China from the drills to show U.S. disapproval of its military actions.

The United States and its allies have expressed growing concern over the Asian giant's military buildup, as well as its increasingly assertive posture in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

China's Defence Ministry, in a short statement late on Thursday, said its flotilla, including two warships and a hospital ship, would participate in live fire, anti-piracy, search and rescue and other drills.

Despite China's anger at U.S. military patrols close to islands China controls in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), and U.S. criticism of China's military build-up, both countries have been trying to improve defence ties and ensure regular communications.

Past participants in RIMPAC have included nations, such as Russia, that are not treaty allies of the United States.

China took part in the RIMPAC exercises in 2014 with more than 20 countries, but defence officials have said its participation was limited to areas such as humanitarian relief and search and rescue operations. 

china-confirms-its-warships-to-join-major-us-hosted-naval-drills

Chinese navy soldiers stand guard as USS Blue Ridge arrives at a port in Shanghai, China, May 6, 2016. Photo by Reuters/John Ruwitch
Tags: China U.S. Navy drill
Read more
When the

When the "city of love" turns into the "city of floods"

Paris museums move art works as flood waters rise

Paris museums move art works as flood waters rise

U.S. couple accused of enslaving two South Korean children

U.S. couple accused of enslaving two South Korean children

Greek coastguard rescues migrants in sinking off Crete

Greek coastguard rescues migrants in sinking off Crete

UN could start using helicopters for Syria aid drops

UN could start using helicopters for Syria aid drops

Clinton attacks Trump's foreign policy as a threat to U.S. safety

Clinton attacks Trump's foreign policy as a threat to U.S. safety

Uber finally makes inroads in ageing Japan

Uber finally makes inroads in ageing Japan

Apple Inc suffered an outage, some service unavailable for some users.

Apple Inc suffered an outage, some service unavailable for some users.

 
go to top