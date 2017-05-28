VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Canada opposition picks young social conservative to take on Trudeau

By Reuters/David Ljunggren, Andrea Hopkins   May 28, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Canada opposition picks young social conservative to take on Trudeau
Andrew Scheer celebrates after winning the leadership during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention in Toronto May 27, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Chris Wattie

Former House of Commons speaker Andrew Scheer will fight a 2019 election against Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada's official opposition Conservatives on Saturday chose a little-known, 38-year-old leader to fight a 2019 election against Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but only after a fierce contest that revealed internal divisions.

On the 13th and final round of balloting, many more than political observers predicted, former House of Commons speaker Andrew Scheer edged out ex-foreign minister and favorite Maxime Bernier by 51 percent to 49 percent.

Scheer is younger and much less well-known than the 45-year-old Trudeau, an avowed feminist who took power in November 2015 promising a more inclusive kind of politics. Polls show the Liberals are still well ahead of opposition parties.

Scheer must now try to heal a rift between the socially conservative wing he represents and others who prefer a more centrist approach.

"We all know what it looks like when conservatives are divided. We will not let that happen again," Scheer told a televised news conference after the final results were announced in a Toronto convention center.

"Imagine what we will do when we are all working together. We can't go through another four years of Justin Trudeau."

The race had moments of Trump-like populism with a reality TV star and a candidate critical of immigration getting early attention. But Scheer and Bernier were more mainstream politicians, suggesting the wave of populism that swept Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency will not extend to Canada.

The right-of-center Conservatives held power for nearly a decade under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper before the center-left Liberals won in 2015.

Scheer, who like Harper is based in western Canada, attacked Trudeau for running up large budget deficits and accused him of being soft on what he called "radical Islamic terrorism."

Although Scheer says he will not reopen contentious debates on issues like abortion, which is legal in Canada, the Liberals quickly accused him of harboring an extreme and divisive agenda.

"The challenge will be to attack Justin Trudeau's weaknesses, but also to bring Conservatives who have left the party back into the fold," said Queen's University political science professor Jonathan Rose.

The race was determined by calculating support from delegates and Conservative associations in all of Canada's 338 parliamentary constituencies.

Results showed Scheer polled better than expected in Quebec, the predominantly French-speaking province which holds 78 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons and is vital to any party's prospects.

None of the challengers has the high profile of Trudeau, whose approval ratings remain higher than any opponent on the left or right, despite rising dissatisfaction with the economy and a series of spending and entitlement controversies.

According to a Nanos Research poll, Trudeau is the preferred choice as prime minister for 46 percent of Canadians.

"For Conservatives, it is really all about the economy," said Darrell Bricker, pollster with Ipsos Public Affairs. "If the Conservative Party doesn't have a strong lead over the Liberals on the question of which party has the best economic plan, it will struggle."

Related News:
Tags: Canada conservatives opposition
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top