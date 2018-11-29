VnExpress International
Vietnam Jan-Nov coffee exports up 23 pct, rice 4.8 pct

By Reuters   November 29, 2018 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
A farmer visits her rice paddy field outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam’s coffee export volumes from January to November have grown 23 percent year-on-year and rice exports have risen by 4.8 percent, official data shows.

Coffee

Coffee exports from Vietnam will climb an estimated 23 percent between January and November from a year ago to 1.725 million tonnes, equal to 28.75 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will edge up 2.9 percent to $3.3 billion in the 11-month period, the report said.

November coffee exports were estimated at 140,000 tonnes, worth $264 million.

Rice

Rice exports in January-November from Vietnam were forecast to rise 4.8 percent from a year ago to 5.7 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to grow 16.8 percent year-on-year to $2.86 billion.

November rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were estimated at 450,000 tonnes, worth $218 million.

Energy

Vietnam’s January-November crude oil exports were seen plunging 42.5 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.6 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first 11 months of 2018 were expected to decline 20.4 percent to $2.1 billion.

Oil product imports in the 11-month period were estimated at 10.7 million tonnes, falling 8.1 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports rose 15.4 percent to $7.3 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-November liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen increasing 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 million tonnes.

Tags: Vietnam rice export coffee volume January November 11 months growth agriculture
 
