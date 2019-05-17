VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

China cancels US pork import order as US-China trade war drags on

By Reuters   May 17, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
China cancels US pork import order as US-China trade war drags on
Vendors at their pork stalls at a market in Hekou Yao Autonomous County, Yunnan province, China, May 3, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Wong Campion

The same week U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping increases on tariffs against Chinese goods, Chinese buyers dropped orders for 3,247 metric tons of U.S. pork.

It was the biggest cancellation in more than a year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released on Thursday.

The cancellation came during the week ended May 9, a blow to the $6.5 billion export market for American pork, vital to the burgeoning U.S. meat industry.

Prior to the trade war, China and Hong Kong combined were the second largest export market for U.S. pork.

For months, the U.S. farm sector - which has been among the hardest hit by the trade war between the world's two largest economies - has been banking on China increasing its U.S. pork purchases due to African swine fever (ASF).

But the trade war, and China's tariffs against U.S. pork, is showing signs of slowing China's willingness to load up on the meat, say industry analysts.

Earlier this year, China canceled sales of 53 metric tons in the week ended February 28, sales of 999 metric tonnes in the week ended March 21, and 214 metric tons in the week ended April 18, according to USDA data.

Market analysts said the cancellation news on Thursday weighed on the lean hog futures market.

"It's just disappointing that this trade war could drag on for months and that means more tariffs on pork," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker with Archer Financial Services. "This should not be happening. We should be selling a lot of pork to China, because of ASF."

African swine fever kills almost all pigs infected, though it is not harmful to people. The disease has spread rapidly across China, the world's top pork producer. In neighboring Vietnam the government said it will mobilize its military and police forces to combat an outbreak.

USDA said on Thursday that it will soon begin testing sick and dead pigs for the hog virus that has killed herds across Asia in an effort to minimize devastation if the disease enters the United States.

Related News:

Trade war

Latest escalation of US-China trade war threatens Vietnam

Latest escalation of US-China trade war threatens Vietnam

India fears US-China trade war will lead to dumping of Chinese steel

India fears US-China trade war will lead to dumping of Chinese steel

Trump and Xi to meet after defiant China hits US with new tariffs

Trump and Xi to meet after defiant China hits US with new tariffs

See more
Tags: China US-China trade war Donald Trump Chinese goods
 
Read more
Birdies on a plane: Vietnam's Bamboo Airways banks on golf resorts for success

Birdies on a plane: Vietnam's Bamboo Airways banks on golf resorts for success

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Asia Coffee: Vietnam domestic prices hit six-year low

Asia Coffee: Vietnam domestic prices hit six-year low

Vietnam may be added to expanded US list on currency manipulation: Bloomberg

Vietnam may be added to expanded US list on currency manipulation: Bloomberg

Trump vows tariff hike on Chinese goods, escalating tension in trade talks

Trump vows tariff hike on Chinese goods, escalating tension in trade talks

Asia Coffee-Vietnam domestic prices edge lower, Indonesian premiums widen

Asia Coffee-Vietnam domestic prices edge lower, Indonesian premiums widen

Asia Rice: Vietnam rates gain on fears Mekong water woes may hurt crops

Asia Rice: Vietnam rates gain on fears Mekong water woes may hurt crops

 
go to top