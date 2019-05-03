VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Asia Coffee-Vietnam domestic prices edge lower, Indonesian premiums widen

By Reuters   May 3, 2019 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Asia Coffee-Vietnam domestic prices edge lower, Indonesian premiums widen
Domestic prices in Vietnam edged down slightly this week, prompting farmers to halt sales. Photo by Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

Domestic prices in Vietnam edged down slightly this week, prompting farmers to halt sales, while Indonesian premiums to July contract widened to compensate for a drop in global prices.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee growing area, sold coffee COFVN-DAK at 30,300-31,000 dong ($1.30-$1.33) per kg on Thursday, compared with 30,500-31,400 dong last week.

"Local coffee growers have frozen their sales on falling prices," a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said. "I don’t see any factors that help push up prices in the near term."

Traders in Vietnam offered 5 percent black and broken grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at a $45 per tonne discount to the July contract, flat from last week.

The government’s General Statistics Office said on Monday Vietnam’s coffee exports in April will likely fall 14.4 percent from a year earlier to 140,000 tonnes.

"The decline in shipments from Vietnam in April doesn’t seem to have any impact on global prices as supplies from Brazil is still strong," the trader said.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, premiums for the grade 4 defect 80 robusta COFID-G4-USD rose to $170 to the July contract on Thursday from $130 a week ago, according to a trader based in Lampung.

"Traders widened the premiums to compensate for the drop in benchmark prices," the trader said, adding that demand has also been strong.

July robusta coffee settled down $31, or 2.2%, at $1,376 per tonne on Wednesday, after dropping to 1,365, the lowest since February 2016.

Indonesia’s local government data released on Thursday showed exports from Lampung in April fell 49 percent from a year earlier to 4,326.3 tonnes.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese coffee Indonesia Asia Southeast Asia
 
Read more
Asia Coffee: Vietnam domestic prices hit six-year low

Asia Coffee: Vietnam domestic prices hit six-year low

Vietnam may be added to expanded US list on currency manipulation: Bloomberg

Vietnam may be added to expanded US list on currency manipulation: Bloomberg

Trump vows tariff hike on Chinese goods, escalating tension in trade talks

Trump vows tariff hike on Chinese goods, escalating tension in trade talks

Asia Rice: Vietnam rates gain on fears Mekong water woes may hurt crops

Asia Rice: Vietnam rates gain on fears Mekong water woes may hurt crops

China's top feed producer New Hope builds three pig farms in Vietnam

China's top feed producer New Hope builds three pig farms in Vietnam

Asian shares near 9-month highs, helped by US optimism on China trade talks

Asian shares near 9-month highs, helped by US optimism on China trade talks

China-backed trade pact to be finalized this year, Southeast Asian official says

China-backed trade pact to be finalized this year, Southeast Asian official says

 
go to top