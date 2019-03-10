VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Boeing 737 from Addis to Nairobi crashes with 157 aboard: Ethiopian Airlines

By AFP   March 10, 2019 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Boeing 737 from Addis to Nairobi crashes with 157 aboard: Ethiopian Airlines
An Ethiopian Airlines plane. Photo by AFP/Jenny Vaughan)

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed Sunday morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board.

Ethiopian Airlines announced in a statement as Ethiopia's prime minister offered condolences to victims' families.

"We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in accident today," the airline said.

"It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight."

The airline said "search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties."

The plane took off at 8:38 am (0638 GMT) from Bole International Airport and "lost contact" six minutes later.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office tweeted it "would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning."

Related News:
Tags: Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Addis Nairobi Ethiopia plane crash air crash
 
Read more
Nearly 100 injured in Japan ferry collision

Nearly 100 injured in Japan ferry collision

Fourteen killed in Colombia plane crash-civil aviation agency

Fourteen killed in Colombia plane crash-civil aviation agency

Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Japanese woman confirmed as world's oldest person aged 116

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

How the world is marking women's day

How the world is marking women's day

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

World designed for men constantly failing women: author

 
go to top