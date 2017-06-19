At least ten people hit by a van outside London mosque - witnesses to Sky News

Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Neil Hall

Several people were injured in north London early on Monday after reports that a vehicle rammed into pedestrians, British police said.

At least ten people were hit by a van outside a mosque in north London, witnesses told Sky news.

Police said they were called just after 12:20 a.m. (2320 GMT) to reports of a collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the Finsbury Park area of the city. The Sun newspaper said a van hit a crowd of people near Finsbury Park mosque.

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," London police said, describing it as a major incident. "There has been one person arrested."

A Reuters witness saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance. A number of police and ambulances were in attendance.

The incident followed a series of attacks in Britain.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured on June 3 when three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars.

On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. His attack killed five people.

Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park as British police say there are casualties after reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians in North London, Britain June 19, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ritvik Carvalho

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.