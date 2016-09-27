VnExpress International
Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years together

By Reuters/Piya Sinha-Roy   September 27, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are splitting up after 11 years together, the couple said in a statement on Monday.

Watts, 47, and Schreiber, 48, said that "the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple."

"It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship," they said, asking for privacy for their two young sons.

Their separation follows on the heels of Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sudden divorce announcement last week.

Australian actress Watts, who has been nominated for two Oscars, and Schreiber, the star of "Ray Donovan" have been involved since 2005 and have never been married. Watts had previously dated Australian actor Heath Ledger.

Watts and Schreiber star together in the upcoming boxing drama "The Bleeder." Schreiber will also star on Broadway in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," opening next month, in which he plays a promiscuous Frenchman.

Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber arrive at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

