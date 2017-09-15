VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Abe: Japan can 'never tolerate' N.Korea's 'provocative' acts

By AFP   September 15, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Abe: Japan can 'never tolerate' N.Korea's 'provocative' acts
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. Photo by Reutres/Toru Hanai

'If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future.' 

Prime minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan would "never tolerate" what he called North Korea's "dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace" following a missile launch over his country.

"We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in U.N. resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act," Abe told reporters.

"If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future. We must make North Korea understand this," he added.

Japan was jolted awake in the early hours by an alert saying North Korea had fired a missile over its northern island of Hokkaido, the second such launch in less than a month.

Abe called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council and stressed: "Now is the time for the international community to be united."

Related News:
Tags: Abe Japan North Korea missles
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top