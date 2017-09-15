Abe: Japan can 'never tolerate' N.Korea's 'provocative' acts

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. Photo by Reutres/Toru Hanai

Prime minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan would "never tolerate" what he called North Korea's "dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace" following a missile launch over his country.

"We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in U.N. resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act," Abe told reporters.

"If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future. We must make North Korea understand this," he added.

Japan was jolted awake in the early hours by an alert saying North Korea had fired a missile over its northern island of Hokkaido, the second such launch in less than a month.

Abe called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council and stressed: "Now is the time for the international community to be united."