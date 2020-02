With coronavirus epidemic raging, discarded masks a health risk With coronavirus epidemic raging, discarded masks a health risk

With coronavirus epidemic raging, discarded masks a health risk

By Thanh Huyen February 14, 2020 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Used face masks discarded on the streets by irresponsible residents in Da Nang City, central Vietnam's tourism hub, are not just unsightly, but potentially dangerous to people in their vicinity.