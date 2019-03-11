The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
World
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
World
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
Video
Recommendation
North Korea explains why no agreement was reached at second Trump-Kim summit
1 Mar 2019
Trump-Kim summit starts high, ends low
28 Feb 2019
Free food, free tours: Tourism industry woos int’l media covering Trump-Kim summit
27 Feb 2019
Visit 3 unique pagodas in and around Saigon
Visit 3 unique temples in and around Saigon
Visit 3 unique pagodas in and around Saigon
By
Chau Dong
March 11, 2019 | 08:53 pm GMT+7
Three pagodas 15 - 20 km from the Ho Chi Minh City center are a sight to behold.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Ho Chi Minh City
Saigon pagoda
Vietnam pagoda
Vietnam religion
buddhism
folk.
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
The grass is greener when it becomes a straw
Rainbow roses add blushes to International Women’s Day
The midnight waiting game at HCMC hospitals
The intricate southern Vietnamese art of reverse glass paintings
Reading:
Visit 3 unique pagodas in and around Saigon
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World