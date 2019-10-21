VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
The yellow-cheeked gibbons of Cat Tien
 
 

The yellow-cheeked gibbons of Cat Tien national park

The yellow-cheeked gibbons of Cat Tien national park

By Vu Thinh, Tuan Viet   October 21, 2019 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
Cat Tien National Park’s yellow-cheeked gibbons spend their entire life high up on the canopy, and their greatest enemies are humans. 

Tags:

Vietnam Cat Tien National Park Yellow-Cheeked Gibbon
 
View more

Vietnamese baguette gets a makeover with salted egg yolk

Five ways to add spice to life in Saigon

Vietnamese artist makes copper wire bonsai trees

Major transportation projects to get on the road this year-end

 
go to top