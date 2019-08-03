Storm Wipha side effects severly disrupt daily life in northern, central Vietnam Storm Wipha side effects severly disrupt daily life in northern, central Vietnam -edited

August 3, 2019 | 10:09 pm GMT+7

Flooding, landslides and rockslides have taken lives and badly disrupted life in northern and north-central Vietnam.