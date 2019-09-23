Saigon woman turns Chinese sticky-rice cake over and over for 32 years For 32 years Saigon food cart sells traditional Chinese cake (edited, Hạnh đã xem)

Saigon woman turns Chinese sticky-rice cake over and over for 32 years

A good banh to (nian gao) has to be turned over frequently. Luu Huu Que, 67, has been doing it for 32 years.