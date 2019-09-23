VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
For 32 years Saigon food cart sells traditional Chinese cake (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
 
 

Saigon woman turns Chinese sticky-rice cake over and over for 32 years

Saigon woman turns Chinese sticky-rice cake over and over for 32 years

By Hien Duc    September 23, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A good banh to (nian gao) has to be turned over frequently. Luu Huu Que, 67, has been doing it for 32 years.

Tags:

Vietnam street food street food food Saigon
 
View more

13 must-try experiences in Vietnam

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof

 
go to top