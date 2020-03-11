VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Quarantined life the new normal in Hanoi residential area
 
 

Quarantined life the new normal in Hanoi's Truc Bach residential area

Quarantined life the new normal in Hanoi's Truc Bach residential area

By Loc Chung, Vi Tien   March 11, 2020 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Three days into isolation, residents of Truc Bach Street in the capital city have settled into a new routine they accept as a necessary one.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi Truc Bach Street coroanvirus Covid-19 lockdown
 
View more

Gloom pervades Saigon's iconic market as coronavirus fears keep people away

Vietnam gets world dancing with infectious coronavirus jingle

In a Hanoi restaurant, rice paper rolls turn pink and sweet

After dragon fruit bread, watermelon noodles to the rescue

 
go to top