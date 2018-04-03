VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Off the cuff: Get ready to laugh at Hanoi's first improv comedy class

By My Linh   April 3, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Improv remains largely unknown in Vietnam, but a group in Hanoi is determined to change that.
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam comedy Hanoi life Vietnam life Hanoi
 
View more

Millions of snails invade southern Vietnamese beach

How the Carina blaze disaster unfolded in just 13 minutes

Naked stone sculptures resort to swimwear after offending netizens in Vietnam

Flying into the future: Check-in at Vietnam's planned largest airport

 
go to top