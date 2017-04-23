VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Watch the shocking moment dozens of houses collapsed into a Vietnamese river

By Ba Phuc   April 23, 2017 | 01:17 pm GMT+7
A chain of houses has been swept into the river in An Giang.
Tags: Vietnam An Giang landslide water intrusion
 
View more

Vietnam-US relations under Trump: The story so far

Saigon, three months after sidewalk cleanup campaign

And the flooding season began in Saigon

Ho Chi Minh City's 3 ambitious public transport projects

 
go to top