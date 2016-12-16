VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon, a livable city?

By VnExpress   December 16, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7
HCMC leaders say urban woes have besmirched the southern hub's reputation.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam livable city
 
View more

Saigon airport overloaded as families flock to pick up relatives from abroad

In Vietnam, Kerry shows confidence in Trump's Asia-Pacific policy

Grab your bags and run: How Saigon airport congestion triggers holiday stress

Disturbing images of a seal allegedly beaten to death in central Vietnam

 
go to top