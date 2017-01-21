VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Lunar New Year's flower festival entangles Saigon streets

By Duc Huy   January 21, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Apparently, 'feeling lost and feeling blue' is the festive mood when driving on the streets these days.

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Vietnam unveils ambitious plan to expand Saigon airport

Safety not guaranteed: How to cross rivers in Vietnam

In final hours of Tet, workers rush to clean up Saigon's flower street

First look at Vietnam’s brand new $100 million racetrack

 
go to top