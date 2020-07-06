The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
By
Phong Vinh
July 6, 2020 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Tran Thi Thanh Van, resident of An Giang Province, shares her personal experience of living with HIV over the past 27 years.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
HIV patient
Vietnamese HIV patient
Mekong Delta
An Giang Province
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Vietnamese man embeds 13,000 ceramic plates in house walls
Off-road track in Hanoi a boon for motocross lovers
Crocodile-shaped bread lures patrons to Mekong Delta bakery
Vietnamese lottery ticket seller hits a boxing jackpot
Reading:
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives