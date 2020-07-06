VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive
 
 

Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive

Mekong Delta woman talks of resilience after testing HIV positive

By Phong Vinh   July 6, 2020 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Tran Thi Thanh Van, resident of An Giang Province, shares her personal experience of living with HIV over the past 27 years.

Tags:

Vietnam HIV patient Vietnamese HIV patient Mekong Delta An Giang Province
 
View more

Vietnamese man embeds 13,000 ceramic plates in house walls

Off-road track in Hanoi a boon for motocross lovers

Crocodile-shaped bread lures patrons to Mekong Delta bakery

Vietnamese lottery ticket seller hits a boxing jackpot

 
go to top