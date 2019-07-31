VnExpress International
Video
Meet the little bulldog that keeps Hanoi neighborhood tidy -edited
 
 

By Tran Huan   July 31, 2019 | 09:14 pm GMT+7
Un is a French Bulldog that picks up discarded cans and plastic bottles in his neighborhood and puts them in a trash can.

