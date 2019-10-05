VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
In a fairly tale restart, lovers reconnect after 50 years
 
 

In a fairly tale restart, lovers reconnect after 50 years

In a fairly tale restart, lovers reconnect after 50 years

By Minh Nhat, Hien Duc   October 5, 2019 | 05:15 pm GMT+7
‘I would have come back even if she was dead.’ An American war veteran never stopped looking for the Vietnamese woman he loved.

Tags:

Vietnam true love reunion
 
View more

A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night

Fragrant grilled beef rolled in lolot leaf

Pilots’ vision affected as farmers burn straw near Hanoi airport

13 must-try experiences in Vietnam

 
go to top