News
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out
15 Sep 2019
On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles
12 Sep 2019
The glass is half empty in northern village
6 Sep 2019
Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity
By
Thu Hong, Nguyen Bac
September 7, 2019 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
Ha Phuong, 14, was born with only half a left arm, but she has not let that stop her from achieving her dream of becoming a model.
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
special model
Baker has her hands full, making handmade mooncakes
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity
Go
