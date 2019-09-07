VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity
 
 

Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity

Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity

By Thu Hong, Nguyen Bac   September 7, 2019 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
Ha Phuong, 14, was born with only half a left arm, but she has not let that stop her from achieving her dream of becoming a model.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi special model
 
View more

Baker has her hands full, making handmade mooncakes

Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever

Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years

Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC

 
go to top