VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi seniors: Dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay
 
 

Hanoi seniors: dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay

Hanoi seniors: dancing’s the way to keep problems at bay

By Dang Khoa   June 15, 2019 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Senior Hanoians are keeping body and mind in shape by busting some moves at a ‘hip-hop dancing’ club.

Tags:

Vietnam senior citizens elderly dancing exercise Hanoi Hoan Kiem Lake
 
View more

Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes

Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice

First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum

Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about

 
go to top