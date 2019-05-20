The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
World
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
World
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
Recommendation
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex
15 May 2019
UNESCO geopark Dong Van Plateau allures foreign tourists
11 May 2019
Sneak peak at venue for UN Buddha Day commemoration
11 May 2019
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
By
Chau Dong
May 20, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
A giant goby fish made from bamboo and coconut leaves appears to swallow plastic waste on a beach in an appeal for environmental protection.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
goby
Vietnam environment
Vietnam beach
Danang
Danang beach
plastic waste
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Hoi An authorities scratch their heads over how to save iconic bridge
Hanoi use of cameras against littering does the trick
A Saigon artist paints fish with an additional dimension
Hanoi youngster's unique art form
Reading:
Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
News
Business
Travel & Life
World