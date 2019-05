Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal Giant fish ‘eats’ plastic waste in Danang environmental appeal

By Chau Dong May 20, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

A giant goby fish made from bamboo and coconut leaves appears to swallow plastic waste on a beach in an appeal for environmental protection.