VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fishing with navy troops in South China Sea
 
 

Fishing with Vietnam navy troops in South China Sea

Fishing with Vietnam navy troops in South China Sea

By Hoang Nam   June 22, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
When not on duty, Vietnamese naval soldiers in Spratly Islands of South China Sea, which Vietnam calls East Sea, go fishing and catch plenty of fish.

Tags:

Vietnam fishing South China Sea naval soldiers Spratly Islands
 
View more

Cham Tower the tallest brick tower in Southeast Asia

Around the world: on recumbent trike, American goes along for the ride

First fish sauce museum in Vietnam spans centuries

Kids make swimming pool of irrigation canal

 
go to top