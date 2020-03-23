VnExpress International
Video
Cool street vendor gets into the rhythm of cooking

By Hien Duc   March 23, 2020 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
A Saigon street food vendor delivers a feast for the eyes, stomach and ears, turning his live cooking into a fun performance.

Vietnam street food banh bo Vietnamese sponge cake Saigon
 
