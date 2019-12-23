‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant ‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant (edited, Hạnh đã xem, chiều Đồ

Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer and shaving her head, Thuy Tien decided to enter her university beauty pageant. She believes women are beautiful when they are confident.