VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant (edited, Hạnh đã xem, chiều Đồ
 
 

‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant

‘Confident’ 19-year-old cancer patient participates in beauty pageant

By Loc Chung, Minh Nhat   December 23, 2019 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer and shaving her head, Thuy Tien decided to enter her university beauty pageant. She believes women are beautiful when they are confident.

Tags:

cancer patient Vietnam student Dang Tran Thuy Tien beauty
 
View more

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof

Exploring 100-year-old alley in Saigon's Chinatown

 
go to top