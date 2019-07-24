The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Soldiers, residents move 115 houses with bare hands
18 July 2019
Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad
14 July 2019
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
14 July 2019
Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school
Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school - edited
Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school
By
Vu Thinh , Thanh Huyen
July 24, 2019 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Gia Lai teachers go out of their way to ensure children don’t neglect their schooling for working in the fields.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Central Highlands
Gia Lai Province ethnic minority
school
education
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Crossing National Highway 5 on a wing and a prayer
For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them
Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps
Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha
Reading:
Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives