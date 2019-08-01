The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video
Recommendation
No snow is no problem for Vietnamese snowboarder
2 Aug 2019
Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps
21 July 2019
Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha
21 July 2019
Barbers give back to society with free haircuts
Barbers give back to society with free haircut (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
Barbers give back to society with free haircuts
By
Le Binh
August 1, 2019 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
A group of barbers in Saigon provide free haircuts for needy people as a means to repay the community, which had fostered them.
Tags:
Vietnam
free haircut
community service
giving back to the community
Saigon
Meet the little bulldog that keeps Hanoi neighborhood tidy
Dealt a cruel hand by fate, man fights on
Grasshoppers caught in the headlights net farmers a decent income
Leaving you wanting more: grilled banana
