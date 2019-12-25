The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video
80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy
By
Minh Nhat
December 25, 2019 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
For over 10 years, octogenarian Nguyen Van Tu has been hitting the streets in Saigon on his tricycle, giving away clothes for free.
Tags:
donation
Vietnam
Vietnam people
