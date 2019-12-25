VnExpress International
80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy
 
 

By Minh Nhat   December 25, 2019 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
For over 10 years, octogenarian Nguyen Van Tu has been hitting the streets in Saigon on his tricycle, giving away clothes for free. 

