600 houses flooded as tropical depression hits central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   September 5, 2019 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
The worst flood in a decade has inundated 600 houses in Quang Tri Province’s Huong Hoa District with two to five meters of water.

