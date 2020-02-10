The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst nCoV epidemic
12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst virus outbreak
12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst nCoV epidemic
By
Minh Nhat
February 10, 2020 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
Andy Dao Nguyen, a 12-year-old boy in Saigon, has used his Tet lucky money to buy face masks and hand them out for free.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Saigon
face masks
nCoV
novel coronavirus
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents
Tourists shrug off coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam
Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak
Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears
Reading:
12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst nCoV epidemic
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives