VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst virus outbreak
 
 

12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst nCoV epidemic

12-year-old boy displays concern for others amidst nCoV epidemic

By Minh Nhat   February 10, 2020 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
Andy Dao Nguyen, a 12-year-old boy in Saigon, has used his Tet lucky money to buy face masks and hand them out for free.

Tags:

Vietnam Saigon face masks nCoV novel coronavirus
 
View more

Saltwater intrusion an existential threat for Mekong Delta residents

Tourists shrug off coronavirus epidemic concerns while traveling in Vietnam

Vietnam conducts drills to fight coronavirus outbreak

Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears

 
go to top