February 28, 2019 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Offbeat coverage of Trump-Kim summit goes viral

Several photographs capturing unexpected moments from the second Trump-Kim summit have charmed viewers.

With so much attention focused on the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, their entourages, their vehicles, security arrangements and other aspects, snaps of disarming moments provide some light-hearted "relief."

While the veracity of some of these pictures have not been ascertained, they are being widely shared on social media.

Five (or more) times Trump-Kim summit goes oh-so-unexpected in Hanoi

Two "think tanks" casually play chess next to a row of military tanks. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Hanoi Massive Community group.

This motorbike driver only needs a raincoat-armor to help bring peace to the world. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Hanoi Massive Community group.

This U.S. agent has found out that the best way to travel in Vietnam is on a motorbike. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Vietnam Is Awesome group.

Photo shared in Facebook group Hanoi Massive Community by a member.

A U.S. security agent has a "tea-rrific" time sipping Vietnamese tra da (iced green tea) at a street-side stall while taking a break. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Hanoi Massive Community group.

This guy might be the biggest Kim Jong-un fan in town. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Hanoi Massive Community group.

Hop on, President Trump will give you a Hanoi tour on this unique cyclo, wearing a conical hat. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Vietnam Is Awesome group.

This South Korea news agency got netizens' attention as they fashioned their newsroom with vivid scenes of Hanoi in the background. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Goc Nhin Bao Chi-Cong Dan group.

Many women are drooling over how hot this foreign reporter is. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Otofun group.

This is not a set from a Hollywood zombie blockbuster. This is how Hanoi went all out to prepare for the summit. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Otofun group.

Even street signs had to decorate themselves for the city to look at its best. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Otofun group.

Man’s best friend poses for a photo to mark the historic summit. Photo shared on Facebook by a member of Hanoi Massive Community group.

