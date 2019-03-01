North Korea explains why no summit agreement reached

North Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho said Pyongyang has brought forth a ‘realistic proposal’ at the second summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which North Korea only pursued the removal of parts of existing sanctions, not all of them.

North Korea was suffering from 11 sanctions and only asked the U.S. to remove 5, said Ri.

Pyongyang would give up on all productions of nuclear materials, including plotium and urania, as well as letting U.S. experts inspect the process if the U.S. agrees to remove some sanctions that have affected North Korea’s economy and their people's lives, the conference heard.

The U.S. has asked North Korea to take an extra step besides dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex, which indicated that the U.S. did not accept North Korea’s offer, said Ri.

North Korea explains why no summit agreement reached Triều Tiên đang tổ chức họp báo

There was no better offer than the one North Korea has proposed due to the fact that it was the first steps towards denuclearization, Ri added. North Korea is regretful over the hard-earned, yet missed opportunity, he said.

North Korea would not change the offer it has proposed should the U.S. decide to open another discussion in the future, heard the conference.

The second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi Thursday ended without any agreement signed due to disagreements regarding the sanctions on North Korea. Trump said Kim Jong-un wanted to remove the sanctions on North Korea, but the U.S. was not ready to do so.

However, Trump also affirmed that the relationship between him and Kim Jong-un was still ‘warm.’ Discussions with Kim Jong-un happened in a friendly atmosphere and that no one left in anger, Trump added.

Huyen Le