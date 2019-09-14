Yen Tu mountain, more than just a trek

Some images of a village in the Tran Dynasty (1225–1400) era can be seen at Nuong Village at the foot of Yen Tu Mountain. Situated along a stream, it has 50 houses in two blocks. According to Vietnamese folklore, when King Tran Nhan Tong relocated to Yen Tu in 1299, he did not allow his concubines and women servants to accompany him. But many stayed at the foot of the mountain to be close to the king, and thus the village was created.