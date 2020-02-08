VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Whale Island in central Vietnam among best destinations for diving: Forbes

By Nguyen Quy   February 8, 2020 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Whale Island in central Vietnam among best destinations for diving: Forbes
Hon Ong (Whale) Island is a popular tourist destination for scuba diving. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

U.S. magazine Forbes has listed Whale Island in the central province of Khanh Hoa among 10 must-visit diving destinations this year.

"Whale Island specifically, with an average water temperature that hovers around a beautiful 82 degree Fahrenheit (28 degree Celsius), is particularly known for its macro gems hidden among the lush soft corals, which makes drift diving here that much more exciting," it said.

Located in Van Phong Bay, around 100 kilometers from the beach town of Nha Trang, Whale Island, also called Hon Ong, is one of the top destinations for scuba diving, kayaking and snorkeling in Vietnam.

Whales and whale sharks flock to the archipelago to feed on masses of krill and plankton between April and July, giving the place its name, Forbes said.

The island remains almost untouched since there are no inhabitants in the area. Whale Island Resort is the only resort on the island.

The charming beauty of Hon Ong Island. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The charming beauty of Hon Ong Island. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The Forbes list also includes Lake Khovsgol in Mongolia, South Ari Atoll in Maldives, Saba Island in the Caribbean, and Cocos Island in Costa Rica.

Known for its long stretches of beautiful beaches and scuba diving, Nha Trang has been attracting large numbers of foreign tourists, especially Chinese and Russians in recent years. It helped draw 2.4 million visitors to Khanh Hoa last year, a major share of them Chinese arrivals.

Diving 'instructors' out of their depth in Nha Trang
 
 

Whale Island in central Vietnam among best destinations for diving: Forbes

Related News:
Tags: Whale Island Nha Trang diving Forbes Khanh Hoa must-dive destinations
 
Read more
New coronavirus could cost Vietnam $7.7 bln in Q1 tourism revenue

New coronavirus could cost Vietnam $7.7 bln in Q1 tourism revenue

Three new Vietnam-India direct flights to take off this year

Three new Vietnam-India direct flights to take off this year

Bamboo Airways to launch first ever Vietnam - Czech direct flight

Bamboo Airways to launch first ever Vietnam - Czech direct flight

Coronavirus: usually crowded Saigon tourist hotpots wear deserted look

Coronavirus: usually crowded Saigon tourist hotpots wear deserted look

Vietnam is world’s seventh fastest growing travel destination

Vietnam is world’s seventh fastest growing travel destination

‘Lonely’ video shot in Son Doong Cave gets 31 million views

‘Lonely’ video shot in Son Doong Cave gets 31 million views

Fast-spreading nCoV bottles festivities across Vietnam

Fast-spreading nCoV bottles festivities across Vietnam

Vietnam’s top tourist hotspots become deserted amid new coronavirus epidemic

Vietnam’s top tourist hotspots become deserted amid new coronavirus epidemic

 
go to top