Waves of Tet tourists enjoy Vung Tau beach break

Thousands of sunbathers cram Bai Sau beach on Tuesday afternoon. As many as 10 km of coast is swathed with holiday-makers, with parks and touristic sites buckling under increased amounts of two-wheelers and cars.
"We took our children to Vung Tau in the early morning. The beach is so crowded I don’t dare let my kids play alone for fear they might get lost," said Tran Hoang Phuong (right) from District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.
Swimsuit, buoy and beach chair rental is priced from VND30,000-80,000 ($1.3-3.5). One ‘store’ owner said prices during Tet increased by 10-30 percent against normal days.
A group of tourists from Binh Duong Province, about 70 km from Vung Tau.
While her boyfriend enjoys the cool weather on a beach chair, Emily, 20, from the U.S., builds an octopus sand sculpture.
"This is my first time to Vietnam, which coincides with your traditional Lunar New Year holiday. We were invited by a Vietnamese friend to have cakes, tea and beer. Very interesting," she said.
A matching group from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 200 km from Vung Tau, pose for photos in the surf.
Little An, wearing a hat, sunglasses and a buoy for safety, frolick with her 10-year-old sister.
Pham Khac To, head of the Vung Tau tourist management board, said around 140,000 tourists visited the beach on Tuesday. Rescue teams brought 24 people to safety after they got trapped in some of the 60 local whirlpools and strong currents.
"12 children, lost in the dense crowds, were safely returned to their parents," he said.