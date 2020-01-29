VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Waves of Tet tourists enjoy Vung Tau beach break

By Nguyen Khoa   January 29, 2020 | 08:37 pm GMT+7

Bai Sau, a popular beach in the southern town of Vung Tau, overflowed with holiday-goers from adjacent localities on the fourth day of Lunar New Year.

Thousands of sunbathers cram Bai Sau beach on Tuesday afternoon. As many as 10 km of coast is swathed with holiday-makers, with parks and touristic sites buckling under increased amounts of two-wheelers and cars.

Thousands of sunbathers cram Bai Sau beach on Tuesday afternoon. As many as 10 km of coast is swathed with holiday-makers, with parks and touristic sites buckling under increased amounts of two-wheelers and cars.
We take our children to Vung Tau from early morning. The youngsters are not allowed to play without attention due to the overcrowding, concerned Tran Hoang Phuong from District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.

"We took our children to Vung Tau in the early morning. The beach is so crowded I don’t dare let my kids play alone for fear they might get lost," said Tran Hoang Phuong (right) from District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.
- 2

Swimsuit, buoy and beach chair rental is priced from VND30,000-80,000 ($1.3-3.5). One ‘store’ owner said prices during Tet increased by 10-30 percent against normal days.
Le Quan, a tourist from Binh Duong province judged the charges of food and beverage in Vung Tau during the festivity were affordable as he went to the beach with his team.

A group of tourists from Binh Duong Province, about 70 km from Vung Tau.
- 4

While her boyfriend enjoys the cool weather on a beach chair, Emily, 20, from the U.S., builds an octopus sand sculpture.

"This is my first time to Vietnam, which coincides with your traditional Lunar New Year holiday. We were invited by a Vietnamese friend to have cakes, tea and beer. Very interesting," she said. 
A matchy-matchy team from Dong Thap province posed for memorable snapshots on the seaside.

A matching group from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 200 km from Vung Tau, pose for photos in the surf.
Little An with her 10-year-old sister frolicked under the heat within sun-protected items of clothing including hats and sunglasses.

Little An, wearing a hat, sunglasses and a buoy for safety, frolick with her 10-year-old sister.
- 7

Pham Khac To, head of the Vung Tau tourist management board, said around 140,000 tourists visited the beach on Tuesday. Rescue teams brought 24 people to safety after they got trapped in some of the 60 local whirlpools and strong currents.

"12 children, lost in the dense crowds, were safely returned to their parents," he said.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vung Tau beach swim
 
Read more
Vietnamese tourism hubs wary of Chinese tourists

Vietnamese tourism hubs wary of Chinese tourists

Northern villagers ring in lucky year by lugging giant cannons

Northern villagers ring in lucky year by lugging giant cannons

Da Nang cathedral and hotel turn tourists away amid coronavirus fears

Da Nang cathedral and hotel turn tourists away amid coronavirus fears

Vietnam cave tour acquires a heartfelt dimension

Vietnam cave tour acquires a heartfelt dimension

300-year-old pagoda a spiritual beacon in central Vietnam

300-year-old pagoda a spiritual beacon in central Vietnam

Lan Ha in northern Vietnam in global list of most beautiful bays

Lan Ha in northern Vietnam in global list of most beautiful bays

Vietjet Air to send back Chinese tourists from Wuhan

Vietjet Air to send back Chinese tourists from Wuhan

A bird’s-eye view of Vietnam

A bird’s-eye view of Vietnam

 
go to top