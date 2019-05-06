Want panoramic views of Vung Tau? Head for Piggie Hill

From the top of this hill, visitors can see virtually the entire town: Thuy Van Street with its sand dunes, a corner of Ha Long Road and Hon Ba Islet out at sea.

Vung Tau is the capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, in southern Vietnam.

According to locals, the hill used to be a place for quarrying rock and so very few people used to visit it. The place retains its natural beauty with its craggy cliffs and weeds.

The origin of the name "Piggie Hill" is a mystery though. Some people think it was so named because the hill is shaped like a pig. Others say this place is very windy in autumn and so is known as "gio heo may" and shortened to "heo". Over time the name evolved into "Piggie Hill" since the word "heo" also means pig in Vietnamese.

To reach the foot of the hill, visitors need to go through a small alley off Phan Chu Trinh Street in Ward 2. Because of the steep terrain, traveling by car is not a good idea. Most visitors walk or ride a motorbike.

From the top of the hill, visitors can see the lighthouse, a symbol of the coastal town. It is considered one of the oldest lighthouses in Vietnam.

In the dry season, the hill is filled with rocks and stones as trees wither, giving it a secluded and wild look.

Because of the lack of trees, the hill is exposed to the sun. But despite the scorching sun, many young people are willing to climb to the top to check out the view.

"This is the first time we have come to Piggie Hill," said Tran Huu Quang, a visitor who has come with his friends from nearby Chau Duc District in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province. "Thanks to the recommendation of friends, our group decided to explore it. The scenery is breath-taking."

A view of Hon Ba Islet in the sea.

According to locals, since 2017 many groups of tourists have been coming here to camp overnight. But local authorities have recently banned camping to prevent rubbish from being strewn around the place. They also fear the steep, rocky terrain is not safe enough for camping.