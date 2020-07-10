VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnamese passport among world's weakest

By Nguyen Quy   July 10, 2020 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese passport among world's weakest
A Vietnamese passport. Photo by Shutterstock/Andy Tran.

The Vietnamese passport continues to be among those enjoying the least visa free access, placed 89th out of 109 positions in the Henley & Partners ranking updated for the third quarter.

Those holding a Vietnamese passport are able to access 54 countries and territories, according to the Henley Passport Index 2020 that the British global citizenship and residence advisory firm released this week.

In Southeast Asia, a Vietnamese passport is slightly more powerful than that of Laos (93) and Myanmar (96), with visa free access to 50 and 47 destinations, respectively.

Singapore and Malaysia hold the most powerful passports in the region with the former ranking 2nd with visa exemption to 190 destinations and the latter 14th, exempted from 178.

Japan has the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 191 countries and territories without applying for a visa. South Korea shared third position with Germany, with visa free access to 189 destinations.

With the Donald Trump administration pursuing a hostile immigration policy, the U.S. lost its throne as the most powerful passport in the world, standing at 7th alongside the U.K.

The index ranked passports of 199 countries and territories based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa though temporary travel restrictions are still imposed in many parts of the world amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The standard ranking does not take into account temporary bans due to the impacts of the pandemic, Henley & Partners said.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam passport

Covid-19 pandemic

travel ban

global power ranking

Henley Passport Index

 

Read more

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

Northern Vietnam commune spellbinds trekkers

Southernmost village: Life beyond the threshold

Southernmost village: Life beyond the threshold

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

Hundreds ignore Covid-19 curfew, flock to Hanoi temple

Hundreds ignore Covid-19 curfew, flock to Hanoi temple

 
go to top