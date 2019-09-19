Vietnamese lensman's shot wins first prize in international Nature Conservancy contest

The photo 'Dance in the sea' taken by Vietnamese photographer Le Van Vinh wins first place in The Nature Conservancy's people-in-nature category on September 12.

'Dance in the sea' captures a fisherman in a coracle catching seafood with large green nets near Hon Yen Islet in Phu Yen Province.

The photo was selected from over 121,000 entries from 152 countries submitted for an annual contest organized by global environmental non-profit organisation The Nature Conservancy, based in the U.S.

Hon Yen has been attracting travelers with its pristine beauty and carpets of coral reefs rising up during low tide. The islet is around 15 kilometers to the north of Tuy Hoa, the capital of Phu Yen.

Phu Yen, a poverty-hit coastal province with a population of around 860,000, has a diverse topography consisting of mountains, rivers, lagoons, bays, and islands and a myriad of beautiful natural sights for visitors to explore. The best time to visit the province is during the sunny season, from January to around August.

The grand prize of the Nature Conservancy competition went to American photographer Tyler Schiffman for his underwater photo of a California sea lion in Monterey Bay, California.

Additional awards were given to Colin Ronald (Austria), Jay Huang (U.S.), Alex Kydd (Australia) and Fernando O’Farrill (Mexico) for the landscape, cities and nature, water and wildlife categories, respectively.

Diyanto Sarira of Indonesia won the people's choice award for his photo of a waterfall and stream taken in Wasior, West Papua.