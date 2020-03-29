VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam Airlines brings 238 Ukrainians home

By Anh Duy   March 29, 2020 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines brings 238 Ukrainians home
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft taxiing at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by Shutterstock/anvu.

A Vietnam Airlines plane took off from HCMC Sunday, taking 238 Ukrainians home, and will return with 74 Vietnamese citizens Monday.

The plane, which departed from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, is expected to arrive at the Kyiv Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, at around 3 p.m. local time.

The aircraft will fly back to the Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam with 74 Vietnamese citizens living and studying in Ukraine. The return flight is expected to land at 7:30 a.m., March 30.

To limit the risk of infection, the airline will screen passengers' body temperatures and do a quick health check before boarding. Passengers will be required to wear face masks during the flight and all crew members wear medical protective clothing covering their entire bodies.

After the aircraft lands Van Don, the passengers will quarantined and monitored for 14 days. The aircraft will be disinfected.

This is the third flight operated by Vietnam Airlines to bring citizens abroad home, after earlier flights to China's Wuhan City and Cebu City in the Philippines.

Since March 22, Vietnam has prohibited entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin. Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners with diplomatic or official passports are allowed in, and all are quarantined for 14 days.

Of Vietnam's 179 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, 21 have recovered and been discharged.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 199 countries and territories to date, claiming over 30,000 lives.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ukraine Vietnam Airlines Ukrainian coronavirus Covid-19 flights
 
Read more
Vietnam airlines reduce domestic services

Vietnam airlines reduce domestic services

Lockdown of 'non-essential' businesses empties Hanoi streets

Lockdown of 'non-essential' businesses empties Hanoi streets

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

HCMC closes all tourist attractions in Covid-19 fight

HCMC closes all tourist attractions in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam counts Q1 tourism damage inflicted by Covid-19

Vietnam counts Q1 tourism damage inflicted by Covid-19

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

2,000 Russians on Vietnam’s ‘pearl’ island to fly home

 
go to top