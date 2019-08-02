VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   August 2, 2019 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Life goes on as usual for locals whose livelihood depends on a central Vietnam lagoon, but others have made a discovery.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam

Lap An, part of the world-famous Lang Co Bay between Hai Van Pass and Phu Gia Pass, is an 800-hectare brackish water lagoon in Hue. Lang Co became famous after being recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful bay in 2009 by Germany-based World Bays, "a club of the world's most beautiful bays" as it claims.

With the Bach Ma mountain range on one side and Lang Co Bay on the other, the Lap An Lagoon is a blend of green forests, hills and a deep blue sky.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam - 1

Low tide is the best moment to be in the lagoon, when people can walk on the sandy beach that emerges out of the water.

Life on Lap An Lagoon - 1

Clouds descend on the mountain range that borders the Lap An Lagoon, which is an arresting sight at sunset, with its smooth waters reflecting the colors of the sky.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam - 3

For the locals who depend on the lagoon for their livelihood, oysters are both a source of nutrition and a source of income.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam - 4

They build ramshackle huts on stilts in order to breed and harvest oysters in the lagoon.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam - 5

Old car tires are used to raise oysters and these are brought ashore on boats once they are mature enough.

Travel photographers stumble on a treasure in central Vietnam - 6

From dawn to dusk, locals are engaged in fishing, pulling out nets cast the day before, picking scallops from deep in the sand and farming oysters.

Life on Lap An Lagoon - 5

As the tide recedes, women carefully dig the sand under the water, hunting for sea cucumbers or peanut worms, which are rich in protein and very good for health. These are also a source of daily income.

Photos by Nguyen Phong

Related News:
Tags: Lap An Lagoon Hue central Vietnam Lang Co Bay
 
Read more
300-year-old Saigon church defies wars

300-year-old Saigon church defies wars

Asia holds lion's share of Vietnam's foreign arrivals

Asia holds lion's share of Vietnam's foreign arrivals

An Giang’s 140-year-old Khmer pagoda

An Giang’s 140-year-old Khmer pagoda

Vietnam a magnet for South Korean travelers: report

Vietnam a magnet for South Korean travelers: report

Hanoi incense village has blazed pink for 100 years and counting

Hanoi incense village has blazed pink for 100 years and counting

Ha Long Bay to pilot plastic ban on tourism boats

Ha Long Bay to pilot plastic ban on tourism boats

Hanoi offers cutting-edge tour to ancient blacksmithing craft

Hanoi offers cutting-edge tour to ancient blacksmithing craft

 
go to top