Tet 2020 fireworks to light up skies all over Hanoi

The Ho Guom (Sword) Lake in Hanoi center is one of the city's annual fireworks shooting venues for the Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The fireworks will take place at six venues at high altitudes and 24 venues at lower heights across 30 districts in Hanoi, authorities said Tuesday. The city had also had firework displays in 30 locations last year.

Each display will last 15 minutes starting as the clock hits midnight January 25, marking the beginning of the Lunar New Year. Specific locations have not been announced yet.

Tet is Vietnam’s biggest holiday. It is the most important time for family union and gathering.

The government has approved a seven-day Tet holiday that will start January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year's Eve. Government offices and state-owned companies will close until January 29. Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.

Vietnam has a long standing tradition of letting off fireworks for major national celebrations including Reunification Day on April 30 and National Day on September 2.