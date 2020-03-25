Spring vitalizes picture-postcard village in Ha Giang’s mountains

|
Pho Tro is a small village on the outskirts of Pho Bang town in Dong Van District. Set amid the granite mountains of Sung La Valley, it is blessed with majestic beauty. Located in its center is the one-hectare Dragon Lake, which is cherished by locals because it has a constant, never-ending flow of water that is rare in highland areas.
Traditional ‘trinh tuong’ houses with yin-yang tiled roofs surround the lake. Created by the Tay and Nung ethnic people, these houses are built using a mixture of clay and mud. As spring approaches and peach and plum flowers begin to bloom, Pho Tro becomes even more beautiful.
Pear flowers blossom as spring arrives in Pho Tro Village.
Fences made of stone, representative of the Dong Van karst plateau, border Dragon Lake.
A 'trinh tuong' house in Pho Tro.
During this season rows of rapeseed flowers bloom against the stone fences in Pho Tro. The ideal time to visit the village and the Dong Van plateau in general is between February and mid-March.
Peach flowers stand out against moss-covered yin-yang roofs.
To reach Pho Tro Village, head down the small cement road near Pho Bang Market. The picture above shows the road leading to ancient town Pho Bang.