Salt provides daily bread to hundreds of households in Bac Lieu

Dong Hai has the largest salt-producing area, 2,300 ha, in Bac Lieu and produces 20,000 tons a year. In recent years Bac Lieu authorities have invested more in infrastructure for salt production, and most communes now have electricity, clinics and paved roads.



During the annual salt making season from January to June, workers start their day at 4 a.m. and try to finish as soon as possible to get away from the burning hot sun.